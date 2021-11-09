TV star from Doncaster is excited to judge a popular talent competition
Married at First Sight star from Doncaster will be judging a talent competition later this month.
Adam Aveling, one of the breakout stars of E4’s show Married at First Sight has been announced as a celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent on Friday, November 26 at North Notts Arena.
Adam, who has racked up an impressive 158,000 followers since his appearance on the show, will be judging the fifth anniversary Christmas special alongside Jo O’Meara from S Club 7 and male model Sam Reece.
Adam said: “I’m really excited to be judging Worksop’s Got Talent as it’s an amazing event for an unbelievable cause.
“I love seeing people with passion, so I can’t wait to see what Worksop has got to offer.”
12 finalists will go head to head including singers, dancers and a ukulele player.
Event organiser James Clarke, said: “I’m so excited to announce that Adam is joining us for our biggest show yet.