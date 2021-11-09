TV star from Doncaster is excited to judge a popular talent competition

Adam Aveling, one of the breakout stars of E4’s show Married at First Sight has been announced as a celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent on Friday, November 26 at North Notts Arena.

Adam, who has racked up an impressive 158,000 followers since his appearance on the show, will be judging the fifth anniversary Christmas special alongside Jo O’Meara from S Club 7 and male model Sam Reece.

Adam said: “I’m really excited to be judging Worksop’s Got Talent as it’s an amazing event for an unbelievable cause.

Adam Aveling will be a judge at the talent show.

“I love seeing people with passion, so I can’t wait to see what Worksop has got to offer.”

12 finalists will go head to head including singers, dancers and a ukulele player.

Event organiser James Clarke, said: “I’m so excited to announce that Adam is joining us for our biggest show yet.

“Our rehearsals are underway and the show is just incredible this year.

“You’re in for sure a treat and it’s only £10.

“See you all in two weeks.”

Since 2016 the talent show has raised £40,000 for blindness charity Retina UK.

They have sold out four times and have won four awards.

To buy tickets you can text James on 07590264008.