Cindy Marshall-Day, who appeared in Crossroads in the early 2000s, with cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Lindsey Barclay Semi Permanent Make Up in Kirk Sandall on Saturday.

Lindsey, a young, single mum of three has taken the initiative after the pandemic to upskill herself and open the new and cutting-edge semi-permanent makeup salon.

As a full-time mum and qualified hairdresser, Lindsey has branched out and, with the pandemic leaving money tight, and has set up the custom-built salon in the conservatory at the back of her home and is now ready to launch.

Cindy Marshall-Day will open the new salon. (Photo: Getty).

Following a long road to setting up her new business and, with qualifications, certifications and council approval all now in place, she is excited for her opening day.

She will offers a range of services and products including brows, lip blush and teeth whitening, with a free consultation before committing.

The open day takes place between 2pm and 5pm with fabulous gift bags and fizz on offer.

The actress, who starred as Tracey Booth in the show and who also appeared in movies Dracula: Dead And Loving It and Alec To The Rescue, will perform the opening ceremony.

Crossroads, set in a fictional hotel in the Midlands, ran on ITV over two periods – the original 1964 to 1988 run, followed by a short revival from 2001 to 2003.

The salon is based at 21 Nunnington Way in Kirk Sandall.