TV host Stephen Mulhern: "I'd rather work with Doreen from Doncaster than Mariah Carey."

Television host Stephen Mulhern has said he would rather work with ‘Doreen from Doncaster’ than US singing superstar Mariah Carey.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:14 am
The Saturday Night Takeaway, In For A Penny and Catchphrase star revealed in an interview that he prefers working with members of the public.

And he says if it came down to working with one of Doncaster’s residents or the singer behind All I Want For Christmas Is You the decision would be easy.

He said: "I prefer working with members of the public than any celebrity - if they said to me that I had Mariah Carey or Doreen from Doncaster - I can tell you now Doreen from Doncaster would deliver more than Mariah Carey ever would, hands down.

TV host Stephen Mulhern says he would rather work with 'Doreen from Doncaster' than US singing star Mariah Carey. (Photo: Getty).

"In For A Penny proves this, they have nothing to hide, they just want to have a good time."

Stephen, 45, began his career at Butlin’s performing magic before beginning his TV career at CITV.

