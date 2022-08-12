TV host Stephen Mulhern: "I'd rather work with Doreen from Doncaster than Mariah Carey."

The Saturday Night Takeaway, In For A Penny and Catchphrase star revealed in an interview that he prefers working with members of the public.
And he says if it came down to working with one of Doncaster’s residents or the singer behind All I Want For Christmas Is You the decision would be easy.
He said: "I prefer working with members of the public than any celebrity - if they said to me that I had Mariah Carey or Doreen from Doncaster - I can tell you now Doreen from Doncaster would deliver more than Mariah Carey ever would, hands down.
Most Popular
-
1
Man seriously ill in hospital as Doncaster city centre street cordoned off after assault
-
2
Family's plea after teenager with mental health issues goes missing in Doncaster
-
3
GP surgeries to merge and two new practices planned in Doncaster costing more than £9 million
-
4
Fake DPD drivers sought as person is restrained and robbed at Doncaster home
-
5
Watch: Ex-Red Arrows pilots create heart over Doncaster in surprise aerobatic display
"In For A Penny proves this, they have nothing to hide, they just want to have a good time."
Stephen, 45, began his career at Butlin’s performing magic before beginning his TV career at CITV.