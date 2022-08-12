TV host Stephen Mulhern: "I'd rather work with Doreen from Doncaster than Mariah Carey."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saturday Night Takeaway, In For A Penny and Catchphrase star revealed in an interview that he prefers working with members of the public.

And he says if it came down to working with one of Doncaster’s residents or the singer behind All I Want For Christmas Is You the decision would be easy.

He said: "I prefer working with members of the public than any celebrity - if they said to me that I had Mariah Carey or Doreen from Doncaster - I can tell you now Doreen from Doncaster would deliver more than Mariah Carey ever would, hands down.

TV host Stephen Mulhern says he would rather work with 'Doreen from Doncaster' than US singing star Mariah Carey. (Photo: Getty).

"In For A Penny proves this, they have nothing to hide, they just want to have a good time."