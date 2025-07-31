TV favourite Gok Wan to perform DJ set at this year's Doncaster St Leger festival
The presenter, who is also a fashion consultant and author and who has recently appeared as co-host on hit BBC quiz show Pointless, will be taking to the decks at Town Moor on September 11.
A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “Gok Wan is bringing the sound to Ladies Day.
“Ladies Day just got even more fabulous – join us for the most glamorous day of the Betfred St Leger Festival as the iconic Gok Wan takes centre stage — behind the decks for an unmissable live DJ set live after racing.”
Initially training in the performing arts at the Central School of Speech and Drama, he then entered the fashion business, writing for popular fashion magazines and in 2006, Channel 4 employed him to present his own television show, How to Look Good Naked, which lasted for seven series.
He has also presented a number of cookery shows, has appeared on stage and in panto and has become a renowned DJ, performing in Britain and across the world as well as releasing a number of singles.
In recent months, he has appeared alongside Alexander Armstrong on popular BBC One daytime quiz Pointlesss as the show’s co-host.
Tickets for Ladies Day – the opening day of this year’s St Leger meeting and one of the most eagerly awaited dates in Doncaster’s sporting calendar – are available HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.