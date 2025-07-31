TV favourite Gok Wan to perform DJ set at this year's Doncaster St Leger festival

Television and radio favourite Gok Wan has been unveiled as a star guest at this year’s St Leger Festival in Doncaster – and will be performing a DJ set on Ladies Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presenter, who is also a fashion consultant and author and who has recently appeared as co-host on hit BBC quiz show Pointless, will be taking to the decks at Town Moor on September 11.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “Gok Wan is bringing the sound to Ladies Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ladies Day just got even more fabulous – join us for the most glamorous day of the Betfred St Leger Festival as the iconic Gok Wan takes centre stage — behind the decks for an unmissable live DJ set live after racing.”

Gok Wan is starring at this year's St Leger.

Initially training in the performing arts at the Central School of Speech and Drama, he then entered the fashion business, writing for popular fashion magazines and in 2006, Channel 4 employed him to present his own television show, How to Look Good Naked, which lasted for seven series.

He has also presented a number of cookery shows, has appeared on stage and in panto and has become a renowned DJ, performing in Britain and across the world as well as releasing a number of singles.

In recent months, he has appeared alongside Alexander Armstrong on popular BBC One daytime quiz Pointlesss as the show’s co-host.

Tickets for Ladies Day – the opening day of this year’s St Leger meeting and one of the most eagerly awaited dates in Doncaster’s sporting calendar – are available HERE