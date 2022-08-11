Tuneless Choir for Doncaster people who can't sing to stage open night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuneless Choir Doncaster will open its doors free to the public for one night only when curious bad singers can see what it’s like to join other tone deaf musical enthusiasts.

The night will involve an introduction to the choir’s fun warm ups and a playlist of Tuneless Classics including Rocking All Over The World, Amarillo, Sweet Caroline and Shotgun.

The night is completely free to everyone and refreshments will be included.

Doncaster Tuneless Choir is staging an open night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir started in 2019 and has had over 150 members join up to sing like no one is listening.

Members sing well known songs from throughout the decades and also have themed fancy dress sessions.

Group singing is proven to be good for your health and releases endorphins `the happy hormone` – and due to the rising number of mental health patients in the city the choir leader wants to recruit more people to come and join the midweek fun.

Choir leader Becky Power said: “I get so many enquiries from people who are curious about the choir but not sure if it is for them. This is a perfect opportunity to come along and see without any pressure to join in.

"I will also be showing off our fun warm ups and answering any questions anyone may have about joining. The choir are so friendly and welcoming and I want to show that anyone can sing in our choir no matter how bad of a singer they are.”

Over the past few years, Tuneless Choirs have sprung up all over the country, with singers of all ages and abilities testing out their vocal chords with a selection of pop hits in fun and friendly surroundings.

The open night is on Wednesday 17th August and doors open at 7.15pm with a break at 8.15pm to finish at 9pm.

For more information contact Becky on 07917728863 or [email protected]