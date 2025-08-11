The Gresley Society Trust, founded in 1963 to honour the life and works of Sir Nigel Gresley, is thrilled to announce a year-long celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of the legendary railway engineer in 2026.

Renowned for designing iconic steam locomotives including Flying Scotsman, Cock O’The North and Mallard, Sir Nigel Gresley’s contributions to railway engineering continue to inspire the world.

Under the strapline “A Legacy of Innovation, Speed and Elegance”, the Trust, in collaboration with Doncaster City Council and other partner railway organisations, will host a series of events to commemorate his extraordinary impact that continues to endure. An application has been submitted to the Heritage Fund to support the celebrations.

The centrepiece of the celebrations will be a Symposium and Gala Dinner on Saturday 20th June 2026, at the Mansion House, Doncaster.

The symposium will feature presentations by esteemed speakers exploring Gresley’s personal history, professional achievements, and enduring influence on modern railways.

Topics include his early career, LNER locomotive and coaching stock development, the iconic streamliners, and his legacy in preservation and today’s railway industry. The evening’s 1930s-themed gala dinner will offer a nostalgic culinary experience inspired by menus from famous LNER trains, including ‘The Flying Scotsman’, ‘The Silver Jubilee’, and ‘The Coronation’.

Tickets are priced at £25 (members) and £30 (non-members) for the symposium, and £75 (members) and £85 (non-members) for the gala dinner, with spaces limited to 100.

Additional highlights of the celebrations include:

A new plaque at Doncaster station unveilled on 19 June 2025, marking Gresley’s birthday.

An exhibition at the Danum Gallery, Doncaster, showcasing Gresley’s life and works, with part becoming a permanent display.

A series of events with partner organisations, including those connected to Gresley’s class A4 No. 4498 Sir Nigel Gresley and the LNER Coach Association on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The digitisation of the Gresley Society Trust’s archive to ensure broader access and long-term preservation.

A short film on Gresley’s life and achievements.

A Gresley-focused theme at The Festival of British Railway Modelling at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th February 2026 featuring award-winning Grantham: the streamliner years’ layout.

The creation of a commemorative logo for partner organisations.

The Gresley Society proudly owns Gresley class N2 No. 1744, the oldest surviving Gresley locomotive, nearing the end of a major overhaul at the North Norfolk Railway, and Gresley Buffet Lounge Car No. 1852, the sole surviving vehicle from the 1938 ‘Flying Scotsman’ train, soon to be the subject of a Heritage Fund bid for restoration.

The Trust has also commemorated Gresley with plaques at sites like Doncaster and Edinburgh Waverley, and a statue at King’s Cross station.

Philip Benham MBE, FCILT, Chairman of The Gresley Society Trust, said: “Sir Nigel Gresley’s visionary designs, from the world-famous Flying Scotsman and record-breaking Mallard through to the streamlined trains of the 1930s, transformed the railway industry and continue to captivate enthusiasts worldwide.

“This 150th anniversary celebration is a fitting tribute to his legacy of innovation, speed and elegance, bringing together our members, partners, and the wider railway community to honour his remarkable contributions.”

To register for the symposium and gala dinner, please complete the RSVP form available from The Gresley Society Trust by 30th April 2026. For more details, visit Gresley.org or email [email protected].