Triple Olympic gold medallist opens cycling event at Doncaster park

A triple gold medal winning Team GB icon has officially launched a cycling event at a Doncaster park.

Yorkshire-born cyclist Ed Clancy, who won a total of four medals across three Olympic Games from 2008 to 2016, was guest of honour at the Bentley Park Cycling Celebration which saw local residents and community partners come together to celebrate the launch of the new cycling provision.

Councillor James Church, Ed and a local resident cut the ribbon to launch the container where the new facilities will be based and serve as a hub for free cycling training with a range of bikes and adapted cycles, allowing residents of all ages and abilities to take part in sessions tailored to their own goals.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “The event’s success marks the start of a new chapter for Bentley, one where walking, wheeling and cycling are at the heart of the community life.”

The track and road racer, who competed between 2004 and 2021, also won twelve medals (six gold, five silver and one bronze) at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, seven medals (five gold, two bronze) at the UEC European Track Championships, as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Barnsley-born rider, now 40, was also was part of eight world record times in the team pursuit, and was appointed an MBE in the 2009 New Year Honours and an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to cycling.

For more information please contact 07484 900699.