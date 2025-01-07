Trio of drivers escape injury after black ice causes morning chaos on Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of drivers escaped injury after a large patch of black ice led to early morning chaos on a Doncaster road – with three vehicles damaged in the space of half an hour.

Emergency services were called to Scawsby Lane after one vehicle ended up in a field – while two other drivers also had a lucky escape after skidding.

One of the drivers caught up in the chaos said: “There were three separate incidents on that stretch of road, all within around 30 minutes of each other.

“I was driving one of the cars – it was due to a sheet of black ice on the road.

Black ice caused chaos for a string of early morning drivers in Doncaster.

"I was the first to have an incident, sliding on the ice and hitting a kerb. Then a second car came and slid into the field and after police arrived a third car had an incident further down the road and ended up in the hedge on the side of the road.

“My car was damaged with bent steering and the car that ended up in the field suffered similar damage.”

The chaos began at around 7.15am near to the junction with Town View Avenue.

How to identify and drive on black ice

Sometimes black ice appears as a glossy sheen on the road.

You may see it glinting in the sunlight, or spot cars ahead swerving for no obvious reason.

However, it’s likely you won’t see black ice at all, so be particularly cautious on shaded stretches of road, bridges, flyovers and tunnels – anywhere the surface temperature may be lower, in fact.

Quiet roads are also more likely to be affected.

If you hit a patch of black ice, don’t panic.

Keep the steering wheel straight and maintain your speed – don’t hit the brakes.

Use the gears to slow down if necessary, but avoid any sudden movements that could destabilise the car.

How to correct a skid on ice

If you do encounter a skid, steer gently into it.

For example, if the rear of the car is sliding to the right, steer to the right.

As above, do not take your hands off the steering wheel or brake hard.