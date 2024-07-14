Trio of cyclists to take on gruelling Whitby to Doncaster fundraising bike ride
Pals Samuel, 27, Ryan, 25 and Josh, 19, will ride from the North Yorkshire seaside resort back to Doncaster on August 21 to help raise funds for Cancer Research.
The 109-mile route will see the trio tackling some of Yorkshire’s most scenic countryside – as well as some punishing ups and downs along the way.
Samuel said: “My brother and I lost our dad and granddad within six months of each other to two different types of cancer.
"We want to help raise money towards stopping other families going through the same trauma, suffering and losses our family have been through.
"We have seen the work done by Cancer Research and agencies supporting a close friend to beat cancer just recently. She can now live her life with her family.
"We all have family who have lost their battles to cancer.
"To those who are fighting or have fought and beaten cancer, to those who are on the starting journey of finding out about this horrid disease, we wish them all good health and hope they are successful in beating cancer. Please help us by donating to our cause to get more awareness.”
