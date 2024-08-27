Trio of cyclists complete gruelling Whitby to Doncaster fundraising bike ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of determined friends and cyclists have ridden more than 100 miles across Yorkshire in memory of family lost to cancer – raising funds along the way.

Pals Samuel, 27, Ryan, 25 and Josh, 19, cycled from the North Yorkshire seaside resort back to Doncaster to help raise funds for Cancer Research.

The 109-mile route saw the trio tackling some of Yorkshire’s most scenic countryside – as well as some punishing ups and downs along the way.

Samuel said: “My brother and I lost our dad and granddad within six months of each other to two different types of cancer.

The trio rode all the way from Whitby to Doncaster in one day.

"We wanted to help raise money towards stopping other families going through the same trauma, suffering and losses our family have been through.

"We have seen the work done by Cancer Research and agencies supporting a close friend to beat cancer just recently. She can now live her life with her family.

"We all have family who have lost their battles to cancer.

"To those who are fighting or have fought and beaten cancer, to those who are on the starting journey of finding out about this horrid disease, we wish them all good health and hope they are successful in beating cancer. Please help us by donating to our cause to get more awareness.”

The route saw them start from iconic Whitby Abbey before heading down the East Coast through Robin Hood’s Bay to Scarborough then onto Malton, York, Knottingley and Tadcaster back to Doncaster. You can donate to their appeal HERE