Tributes to 'much-loved' Doncaster NHS worker following death after catching Covid

Tracy Robinson died earlier this week, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “With immeasurable sadness, we share with you the news that, following treatment related to COVID-19, our beloved friend and colleague, Tracy Robinson, passed away on Wednesday 6 October.

“Tracy joined DBTH in October 2003, and for almost 20 years has been a stalwart within our Trauma and Orthopaedic department as Administrative Team Leader, aiding and supporting in the function of this service and, as a result, ensuring patients receive the care and treatment they require.

Tributes have been paid to Doncaster NHS worker Tracy Robinson.

"Described by her team as a ‘unique and much-loved lady’, Tracy was renowned for her compassion, going out of her way to support colleagues and to show kindness to others, helping out whenever required.

"A great storyteller with a fantastic sense of humour, Tracy had so many stories to tell and often left those who worked alongside her in hysterics as she recounted her tales and experiences – and it is these memories that those nearest and dearest to her are now sharing, and celebrating, despite their shared grief.

"In her period of ill health, Tracy was cared for at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and we wish to share our thanks with colleagues who looked after her, and were present during her final moments.

"To Tracy’s husband, Ian, and son, Sam, we share our most heartfelt condolences and we ask that their wishes are respected during this sad time.

"To mark our respects to Tracy, we will observe a one minute’s round of applause on all of our hospital sites at 1pm on Wednesday 13 October.”

Tracy’s death is the latest in a number of Doncaster NHS workers who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic.

Kevin Smith, Dr Medhat Atalla and Lorraine Butterfield, who all worked at the Trust all sadly passed away from the illness last year.