Tributes to 'familiar face' health worker who spent three decades with NHS in Doncaster
Tributes have been paid to a health worker who spent 30 years in the NHS in Doncaster.
A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “With deep sadness, we share the news that one of our colleagues, Jayne Bedford, has passed away.
"Jayne worked at the Trust for 29 years as a service assistant and would have been a face familiar to many as they came through our doors as a patient, visitor or member of staff.
"For most of her three decades, Jayne worked within the Acute Medical Unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, helping with the care of some of our most vulnerable patients, making a difference to so many - and for that we will be forever grateful.
"To Jayne's husband, John, and daughters, Becky and Charlene, we share our condolences and love at this sad time - but most of all we share our thanks for sharing with us such a special person - she will be missed.”