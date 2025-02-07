Tributes to Doncaster wedding photographer and cyclist who was pals with Tom Simpson

Tributes have been paid to a well-known and popular Doncaster wedding photographer and keen cyclist who was friends with and rode alongside iconic British cyclist Tommy Simpson.

Maurice Hart, who captured the golden moments of hundreds of Doncaster couples on their big day, has died at the age of 90, with his funeral due to take place later this month.

Mr Hart, who at one time had a studio in Beckett Road, passed away on January 7, an obituary said.

As well as being a familiar face at weddings, Mr Hart was also a keen cyclist and lifelong member of local cycling club Doncaster Wheelers.

Wedding photographer Maurice Hart, pictured with cycling champ Tommy Simpson (centre) was also a keen cyclist.

He was also friends with Tommy Simpson, the Harworth based British road race cycling champion who won bronze at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne and also became the world race race champion in 1965, earning him the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Tragically, he collapsed and died while taking part in the 1967 Tour de France at the age of 29, with tributes pouring in from around the world.

The post-mortem examination found that he had mixed amphetamines and alcohol and the combination proved fatal when combined with the heat, the hard climb of Mount Ventoux and a stomach complaint.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Wheelers said: “Maurice was a life member of the club.

"He started cycling in the 1950s and rode along side Tom Simpson and many other top riders of the time.

“Shortly after, he started his very successful photograph business which many of us will have used for our weddings.

“After a break from cycling, he came back in 1977 and was successful again both with the Wheelers and Rockingham Cycling Club.

“He was always willing to help out at club events – Maurice you will be missed.”

An obituary described him as the “beloved husband of Kay and loving dad to Simon, Matthew and Timothy, grandad to Jacob, Ellie, Bobby, Scarlett, Teddy, Noley and Hugo and brother to Tony.”

The service will take place on Tuesday 18 February at St Lawrence Church, Hatfield at 10.30am followed by interment at Hatfield Woodhouse Cemetery at 11.30am.