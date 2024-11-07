Tributes have been paid following the death of a prominent Doncaster businessman who went from being a miner to a squash club entrepreneur who built dozens of buildings across the city and UK – and defied doctors by living for 40 years after being told by medics he had months to live.

John Holt, who has died at the age of 79, was instrumental in building nursing homes, restaurants, luxury apartments and car showrooms as well as industrial and office units across Doncaster and around the UK.

Born in Dunscroft in the final days of the Second World War, Mr Holt, was the youngest of five children and his early life in the mining community of Broadway was shaped by the early death of his father William to pneumoconiosis, the mining related lung disease.

John would recollect: “I have no big memory of my dad beyond a man, old before his time, unable to breathe properly, just sat in his chair”.

His mother Blanche was the daughter of a mining safety device inventor, Israel Rodgers, who worked at Denaby Main colliery in the 1920s.

Son Shaun said: “John’s childhood was not lacking in the things that mattered as his family was full of the resourceful, hard work ethic that was to stay with him all his life.

"A talented high jumper at Hatfield Secondary Modern School – now Ash Hill Academy - John was not academic but good with numbers.”

“In later life, if the sums for an idea didn’t fit onto a cigarette packet, it wouldn’t get over the start line.”

He left school at fifteen to work in Thorne Brickyards and also worked as a milkman, catalogue salesman, shop assistant and as with so many of his family, a miner.

Having married his sweetheart Maureen on the day of the last 1966 World Cup semi-final – an event that led to a distracted wedding breakfast – John continued to work at both Hatfield and Markham Main collieries.

Whilst he was off work recovering from a hernia operation, Maureen bought John a magazine that included an article about two firemen who had bought a plot of land, built a house on it, then sold it to buy a bigger piece of land.

As a shift worker himself, John was inspired and teamed up with John Arnold, a local bricklayer, who was also born and raised on Broadway.

The two Johns would refine their partnership, initially building bus shelters for Doncaster Council.

At the end of the day, John would then rush home, eat, then do a night shift in the pit.

This punishing, sleep deprived work pattern was punctuated by building his first family home then snowballing into building a large housing estate in Auckley, near tp the current Robin HoofdAirport – and by this stage John had left the pit and was building a business.

Both John and his business partner discovered their talent for the social sport of squash but felt uncomfortable with the stuffy dress code at their nearest club.

Now accomplished businessmen, they indulged their passion and went on to convert the Swinging Affair nightclub in Hatfield into a new, inclusive squash club.

Hatfield Squash Club was an instant success attracting new players and uncovering local talent. There was once a legendary Sunday squash game between the club’s two builders that John Holt won.

In time, John would go on to build other businesses including self-storage, nursing homes, quarrying, restaurants, luxury apartments and developing car showrooms, industrial and offce units around the UK.

There was even a brief foray into cattle farming where he imported one of the first hydroponic grass-growing machines into the UK.

In 1984, whilst working in a trench on a building site, John felt unwell.

He was diagnosed with a form of liver cancer.

This would be the first of many battles he would have over the next four decades.

John recalled: “The surgeon told me to go home and make myself comfortable - that I had less than eight months to live. This was annoying – there was too much still to do.”

Through a network of supportive friends, help was sought from an unorthodox Belgian doctor based in Holland.

By going on a strict, revolutionary diet of wholefoods, sometimes impossible to source, John overcame what had been a death sentence.

With the ‘all clear’ two years later John proceeded to go and see the original clinician who’d diagnosed him and suggested he change his career.

John and his growing family gave a lot of resource and support to raising money for cancer and eye research charities. He enjoyed boosting people up who’d just been diagnosed by giving them confidence to fight their conditions.

During the 1984 Miners’ Strike, John supported the Broadway Hotel’s soup kitchen as well as being involved in the Falklands Conflict effiort in 1982, supporting the South Atlantic widows and orphans), plus funding multiple local sports facilities and teams.

In the late 1980s, he supported his nephews who played Rugby League for Hatfield Main Colliery and more recently his grandson who played for the Thornensians RUFC.

John wasn’t tempted to leave the city of Doncaster and never lived more than four miles from the house where he was born.

In September 2024, after again feeling ill, John was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Added Shaun: “He worked until the end, often leaping onto a forklift at his quarry to load wagons.”

He is survived by his wife, three sons, grand-children and great-grandchildren.