Tributes to 'dearly loved' former Doncaster school teacher after death at 91

Tributes have been paid to Eileen Garfield.

Eileen Garfield, a retired teacher of Barnby Dun, passed away peacefully on October 4 in hospital.

Formerly of Trumfleet, an obituary said she was the beloved wife of the late David, the much loved mum of Christopher and Michael and also a cherished mother in law, nanna and great grandma.

It added: “Dearly loved, Eileen will be sadly missed.”

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 19 October at the Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Stainforth at 2.30pm, followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.40pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind and Donkey Sanctuary, Dorset. A collection will be available at the Church.