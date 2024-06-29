Tributes pour in for "remarkable" Doncaster brass band icon after death at 90

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have begun pouring in for a “remarkable” icon and stalwart of the British brass band scene following his death at the age of 90.

David Read MBE, long regarded as the foremost brass band contest ajudicator, he also enjoyed a remarkable musical life as a renowned player, conductor and educator, performing with several local bands after starting work at Askern Colliery.

Brass band website 4barsrest described him as “one of the most respected figures of the post war UK banding movement” following his death on June 27.

Born in Senghenydd in South Wales in 1933, his family soon moved to the south Yorkshire village of Askern.

Tributes have been coming in for brass band stalwart David Read.

A 4barsrest spokesman said: “Aged nine, he was taken to the local band by a neighbour and a lifelong passion for brass band music making was made.

“He remained at Askern and started work at its colliery in 1948, a mining link he remained deeply proud of for the rest of his life.”

As his playing talent blossomed as a teenager he was invited to join Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

Here his musical education was enhanced by working under conductors such as Denis Wright, Alex Mortimer, Charles Groves and George Hespe.

Keen to improve his playing and career outlook he joined the Regimental Band of the Welsh Guards in 1953, also playing with the likes of Morris Motors under Harry Mortimer – who was to become a lifelong friend - and Odhams Press Band.

After leaving the Guards he returned to Carlton Main before a subsequent move to Munn & Felton's (Footwear) Band in 1960 provided the foundation stone on which his brass banding career was built.

The tribute added: “Here he played as 'bumper-up' to his great friend John Berryman during a purple period of outstanding contest success, recording acclaim and artistic innovation — winning National and World titles as well as the Quartet Championships of Great Britain premiering works by Gilbert Vinter.

“He later became its hugely respected principal cornet and was Champion Cornet Player of Great Britain in 1973.”

With the security of his employment linked to the fortunes of the band's sponsorship, Mr Read branched into conducting, adjudicating and most importantly, education; eventually becoming Head of Brass for Huntingdon and Peterborough County Council.

His conducting of Cambridge Co-operative, which started in 1974, saw them enjoy considerable success — winning both the Second and Championship Section of the London and Southern Counties Regional Championships (1975 and 1979 respectively) and also make an acclaimed recording of the symphonic suite 'The Fenlands' by Arthur Willis.

He still enjoyed playing, practicing every day well into his 80s, with the likes of Grimethorpe Colliery Band on their 1976 tour to the USA, The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain and later with Kings of Brass.

“The respect in which he was held from bands at all levels was based on his hugely informed appreciation of the music performed and the challenges that each work set for players and conductors alike,” continued the tribute.

“However, it was his burgeoning adjudication career that soon saw him become the foremost contest 'judge' of his generation.

“From his first appointment in 1973 to his last at the British Open Spring Festival in 2014 his written remarks missed nothing and rewarded excellence and musicality.”

In total he judged at well over 700 events — from the youth and unregistered competitions to the European Championships, British Open, National Championships of Great Britain, All England Masters and Grand Shield amongst others the length and breadth of the UK as well as abroad.

His opinion was sought and respected both before and after an event — from bands and conductors, players and supporters alike. He was the assured Chairperson of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators for many years.

The spokesperson added: His contribution to the banding movement was immense.”

He was presented with the Iles Medal in 1983, the English Masters Dedicated Service Award in 1996 and an MBE for Services to Music in 2009.

He married his beloved wife Pat in 1958 (who predeceased him in November 2023). He is survived by his daughter Helen and two grandchildren, Isabella and Marcus, from his son Vernon who sadly died in 2001.

Funeral details will be announced in due course.

A spokesperson for Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of David Read. Our thoughts are with David’s family at this sad time.

“David started his playing career at Askern Silver Prize Band and was always a great supporter of us.