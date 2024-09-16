Tributes pour in for popular Doncaster GP as patients invited to attend memorial service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have poured in for a popular Doncaster GP following his death, with patients invited to attend a memorial service in his honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Satish Chib, who served as a doctor in Rossington for many years, will be remembered with a memorial service at the Mount Pleasant Hotel next month.

Former patients have paid tribute.

One said: “Awww my family doctor - he was a great GP, always had time for you. RIP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid to Doncaster GP Dr Satish Chib following his death.

Another said: “He was a lovely doctor and person,” and another read: “Wow he was best doctor going bless him.”

Another shared: “God bless him, rest in peace,” while another added: “R.I.P Dr Chib thank you for you service.”

“Lovely doctor when doctors saw patients and had time to listen. RIP, “ another tribute read.

“RIP Dr Chib. Lovely man. Always asked after all your family,” said another.

The family funeral will be followed by the memorial service on October 13 “for family friends, colleagues and patients” from 2pm with all welcome.