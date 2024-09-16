Tributes pour in for popular Doncaster GP as patients invited to attend memorial service

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:36 GMT
Tributes have poured in for a popular Doncaster GP following his death, with patients invited to attend a memorial service in his honour.

Dr Satish Chib, who served as a doctor in Rossington for many years, will be remembered with a memorial service at the Mount Pleasant Hotel next month.

Former patients have paid tribute.

One said: “Awww my family doctor - he was a great GP, always had time for you. RIP.”

Tributes have been paid to Doncaster GP Dr Satish Chib following his death.

Another said: “He was a lovely doctor and person,” and another read: “Wow he was best doctor going bless him.”

Another shared: “God bless him, rest in peace,” while another added: “R.I.P Dr Chib thank you for you service.”

“Lovely doctor when doctors saw patients and had time to listen. RIP, “ another tribute read.

“RIP Dr Chib. Lovely man. Always asked after all your family,” said another.

The family funeral will be followed by the memorial service on October 13 “for family friends, colleagues and patients” from 2pm with all welcome.

