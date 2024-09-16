Tributes pour in for popular Doncaster GP as patients invited to attend memorial service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dr Satish Chib, who served as a doctor in Rossington for many years, will be remembered with a memorial service at the Mount Pleasant Hotel next month.
Former patients have paid tribute.
One said: “Awww my family doctor - he was a great GP, always had time for you. RIP.”
Another said: “He was a lovely doctor and person,” and another read: “Wow he was best doctor going bless him.”
Another shared: “God bless him, rest in peace,” while another added: “R.I.P Dr Chib thank you for you service.”
“Lovely doctor when doctors saw patients and had time to listen. RIP, “ another tribute read.
“RIP Dr Chib. Lovely man. Always asked after all your family,” said another.
The family funeral will be followed by the memorial service on October 13 “for family friends, colleagues and patients” from 2pm with all welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.