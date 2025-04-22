Tributes pour in for "beautiful" Doncaster woman as funeral details announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been pouring in for a “beautiful” Doncaster also described as “humble, kind and selfless” following her death at the age of 33.

Katie Hall passed away on April 15, friends reported, with her funeral due to be held early next month.

A spokesperson for Woodlands Snooker Club posted: “With her families permission for this post.

“The funeral of Katie will take place on May 9, leaving Princess Street at 10.20am, onto Barnby Dun Crematorium, then back here to the snooker.

“I can’t put into words how many people's life's Katie touched. She was the kindest soul who had you laughing within five seconds of seeing her. Genuinely one of the funniest, caring, beautiful people I have met.”

Another friend posted: “Oh Katie, however will we get over this.

"So many memories I can’t even put into words. I didn’t know any other woman as humble, kind and selfless as you and I am so proud to say you were my friend.

“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am, I’m going to miss our funny conversations.

"Sleep tight Katie it’s never goodbye it’s see you soon.”

Another wrote: “I don’t even know where to start what a beautiful person you was it really just doesn’t seem real that your gone.

"Till we meet again I love you Katie - I just hope the other side is a better place and your at rest now.”

Money has been pouring in for Katie’s family since her passing.

No details of the circumstances of her death have been announced.