Tim Pratt, who was a member of Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band, was a familiar face on the local brass band scene and had also previously played with Barnetby Silver Band.

A spokesman for HACB said: “We are sad and deeply upset to report the passing of our cornet player and friend Tim Pratt.

“Tim was a superb cornet player, having lead Hatfield Band and then Hatfield and Askern Colliery band on many occasions.

Tributes have poured in following the shock death of brass band musician Tim Pratt.

"Tim had a sharp sense of humour, liked a ‘roll-up’, a love of dogs, walking and rambling, kept an eye on the gee-gees, and according to Tim, a cricketer of County standard.

“Over the last few years Tim has struggled with life and the world in general and we are deeply saddened by his passing at such a young age.

"We hope now that he can rest in eternal peace. We extend our sincere sympathies to his close family and friends.”

“Presently, we do not know of funeral arrangements. The band and friends will be paying its respects to Tim in some way in the future and we will inform when details are available.”

A spokesman for Barnetby Silver Band said: “We are very saddened today to hear of the passing of Tim Pratt.

“Tim was an excellent cornet player and bandsman who started his musical career at Barnetby Silver Band many years ago. He remained a great supporter and friend to the band and popped back to help out when he could.

“His smile, cheeky comments and infectious giggle will be remembered alongside his musical talent.

“The band would like to send their condolences to his family and friends.

“Rest in peace Tim.”