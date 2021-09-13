Tributes pour in following death of well-known Doncaster wedding photographer

Wedding photographer Steve Omar who has died.

Steve Omar, who captured the memories of hundreds of Doncaster couples on their happiest days, died at the weekend, according to friends posting on Facebook.

Mr Omar, who ran a business called Preview Photographic for a number of decades, also carved out a career as a music DJ in the 80s, setting up a club known as the Rave Cave.

He was one of the area’s best known and best loved wedding photographers, capturing images of brides and grooms as they tied the knot and his photographs were published in the Doncaster Free Press for many years.

Bridie Walker wrote: “Just hearing the news that one of the most genuine beautiful souls has left this world has been met with great sadness and also many many fond memories.

“Steve Omar you will NEVER be forgotten a true gentleman with a heart as big as the world. Thank you for everything. Love you.”

Vanessa Wilby posted: “Such a sad sad day.

“Steve you touched so many hearts in the dancing world, not only taking amazing photos but you was a friend to us all.

"I’m so grateful for the wonderful memories. You always made everyone feel so welcome, you will always be a legend to our family.”

Sandie Mason added: “RIP Steve Omar what an amazing guy.

"I have known Steve for many years in the dancing sector he was fantastic with the kids and took his job seriously.

"I have many fab photos, feel so lucky to have called you our friend.”

Jo Hutson shared: “So sad to hear of the passing of Steve Omar. So many memories with you. Reunited with your beloved Chris.”

Gary Winterman wrote: “Having a little day of reflection today, hearing the news of the sad passing of Steve Omar.

”For those who remember him was the legend of the Rave Cave in the 80’s and gave me my 1st ever gig, and that’s why I will always help those who are trying to start in this game.

"I’ll never forget that, I’m sure a lot of the old Hungerhill gang will remember those nights.”

Levi Storm Wilby posted: “I have no words, such a sad day and a terrible loss.

“Steve you meant so much to myself and my family and you was always such a big part of the dancing world. From photographing my mum on stage to photographing me on stage since I was only eight. I was always so thankful that you asked me to be a part of your charity night every single year, what a privilege

Sam Lyons wrote: “With much sadness I post and send all my love to family.

"My very good friend to myself and many others passed away this morning – such a genuine soul of the kindest man anyone could ever have the privilege to meet. Known you most of my life. R.I.P fly high Steve Omar.”