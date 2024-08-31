Tributes pour in as "much-loved" former Archdeacon of Doncaster dies at 78
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Venerable Bob Fitzharris, former Archdeacon of Doncaster and who met Pope Francis during his tenure, died peacefully at his home.
Archdeacon Harris, who retired from his role in 2011, was also involved with a number of local charities during his career, including Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust and the Friends of the Mansion House.
Beginning his career as a dentist before his calling to the church and the Diocese of Sheffield, he started as Curate of Dinnington before becoming Vicar of St Peter’s in Bentley from 1992 to 2001 from where he was then appointed as Archdeacon in, serving in the role for ten years before stepping down with a special retirement service at Doncaster Minster.
Educated at St Anselm's College and the University of Sheffield, he was a dentist from 1971 to 1987 and studied for the priesthood at Lichfield Theological College, being ordained in 1990.
St Mary’s Church in Stainforth posted: “It is with a sad heart, that we share the news of the passing of Bob Fitzharris. No matter where he went, who he met, he always shined with the Lord’s love, touched many lives and made such a difference.
“We think of his family and hold them in our prayers at this sad time.”
Doncaster Minster organist and Director of Music Darren Williams described Ven Fitzharris’s death as “sad news” and described him as “fabulous and much loved.”
He posted: “He was always very kind to me and supportive, we always greeted each other with our titles, Archdeacon (little bow of the head ) and the response was always Director of Music.”
A spokesperson for Friends of Doncaster Mansion House wrote: “Bob was the first chair of the Friends of the Mansion House amongst his many valued contributions to the life of the city.”
At the time of his retirement, the then Bishop of Sheffield, Dr Steven Croft paid tribute, saying: “He is known, loved and respected across the diocese and has played a key role in his care for the people and property of the diocese, as chair of the board of education and in countless other ways.
"I have personally valued his immense wisdom, grace and patience in the first period in my time as Bishop."
An obituary said the Ven Fitzharris had died peacefully at home in Finningley on August 20, surrounded by family.
It described him as the “dearly loved husband of Lesley, father to Rosemary, Susan and Catherine and father-in-law to Andrew, Thierry and Thomas.
"A beloved grandfather to Samuel, Emelia, Isabella, Isla, Lara, Cian, Lucas and Conor. A much-loved brother to Patricia, uncle and great friend to many.”
"As vicar of St Peters Bentley from 1992-2001 and Archdeacon of Doncaster from 2001-2011, along with his active involvement in many local charities, Bob will be sadly missed by many.
The funeral will be held at Doncaster Minster on Wednesday 4 September at 12 noon.
Added Mr Williams: “His Requiem Mass will take place in the Minster, which he loved.
“All the music was chosen by Bob and will include movements of the Faure Requiem and the motets Panis Angelicus by Franck and Ave Verum by Mozart.
“Rest in Peace thou good and faithful servant.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.