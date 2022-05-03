Tributes pour in as 'devastated' family confirm death of missing Doncaster man

41-year-old Christopher Rumney was at the centre of a number of South Yorkshire Police appeals after he was reported missing from Doncaster town centre on April 25.

But yesterday his ‘devastated’ family announced that his body had been found.

Brother Craig wrote on social media: “Just want to thank everyone for sharing the post about our Chris, sadly it’s not good news, police have found his body this tea time.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Christopher Rumney.

“As a family we are absolutely devastated. RIP bro xxx.”

While not confirming the death, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We can inform the people of South Yorkshire that we are no longer searching for Christopher who had previously been reported missing from Doncaster.

“Thank you to everyone who was helping us share that appeal.”

Tributes have poured in for Mr Rumney on social media following his death.

One said: “RIP Chris, went through school with you, thoughts with the family and your little girl.”

Another added: “Heart breaking - RIP and thoughts to family at this sad time.”

“So sad, rip my old mate,” posted another friend while another wrote: “Such sad news to read. Hope you are now at peace.”