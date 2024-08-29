Tributes pour in after the sad news was announced that the body of missing Doncaster woman Christine had been found
Police officers searching for the missing 66-year-old, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, found a body belived to be Christine on Tuesday.
Taking to the Free Press Facebook page, family, friends and even those who did not know Christine have given their condolences.
Yvonne Betts said: “Such a Sad ending to ur Search .Sending love an condolences to The family .R.I.P Christine x”
Kathy Daley said: “This is absolutely heartbreaking, I really hoped that this wouldn’t be the outcome, sending all my thoughts and love to her family.”
Lisa Keers Sayers said: “Condolences to you and your family and friends...RIP CHRISTINE, I hope your in a better place.”
Helen Burton added: “Heartbreaking, thought about this lady every day, was really hoping she would found safe. Sending sincere condolences to Christine's family. RIP christine.”
While Joyce Taylor wrote: “So sorry to hear this. My condolences to all the family. I don’t know the circumstances that led to this devastating news but I’m guessing she was let down by the mental health team in Doncaster. I’m reading so many similar cases. The help is not there or not consistent. Things need to change for those who are unfortunate enough to suffer with mental health problems. If I am wrong I sincerely apologise. The effects on the family are devastating and I speak from experience. Sending love to all affected. RIP Christine. Xx”
