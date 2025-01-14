Tributes pour in after Doncaster florist's death - with Sheffield Wednesday funeral planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for a popular Doncaster florist after his death – with a Sheffield Wednesday themed funeral planned in his honour.

48-year-old Lee Lynch, who ran the Yorkshire Florist shop in Bentley, died on Boxing Day after being diagnosed with terminal cancer just a few weeks earlier.

In an emotional tribute, wife Karen posted: "With great sadness I write this message to inform you that Lee passed away on Boxing Day.

"Lee was diagnosed with cancer in November, which was terminal and not treatable. He wrote to you all on his page himself shortly after his diagnosis.

A Sheffield Wednesday themed funeral is being planned after the death of Doncaster florist Lee Lynch. (Photo: Facebook).

“Thank you to all who visited and phoned him, helping him through it, especially when he wasn't really well enough to talk very much. It meant a lot to him and the family.

“Sleep is peaceful now Lee, rest easy, love, you'll be missed xxxx”

Tributes have poured in from customers at the Bentley Road shop.

One said: “Really sad as he was a wonderful bloke he will be sorely missed.”

“So sorry to read this – great guy,” posted another pal while another wrote: “Sorry for you loss – what a brilliant guy he was – enjoyed working with him.”

Shopkeeper Lee, a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday fan, took to Facebook in November to share an emotional message with customers.

He wrote: “I thought now is the time to tell you all what is actually happening - it is with great regret that I have to say I have been diagnosed with terminal cancer unfortunately.

"Thank you for all your support and sympathy in the previous posts guys.”

During his care, he received a visit from former Sheffield Wednesday star Terry Curran, who dropped in at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

And his love for the Hillsborough club will be reflected at his funeral.

Taking place on January 22, the cortege will travel from Makin Street, Mexborough at 11.15am to Rotherham Crematorium for 11.45am.

There will be a reception afterwards at The George and Dragon in Mexborough.

A funeral notice said: “All Lee's friends are welcome to any part or all of his funeral. Football shirts or Sheffield Wednesday colours also welcome.”

Family flowers will be placed in the Sheffield Wednesday memorial garden shortly after the funeral.