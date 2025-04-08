Tributes pour in after death of stalwart of Doncaster brass band scene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have begun pouring in for a musician who was a stalwart of the Doncaster brass band scene.

Melanie Kennedy, who was known as Mel, died on Sunday at the age of 62, brass banding website 4barsrest, announced.

Mrs Kennedy, who was a member of Askern Colliery Band with her husband Stewart for many years, was a familiar face on the local music scene.

4barsrest described her as an “immensely popular former player and brass band supporter.

Her eldest brother Dr Robert Childs told 4BR: "Melanie was not only the closest of sisters to us all, but also our best friend. Our thoughts and love are with her husband Stewart and daughter Victoria at this tragic time."

It added: “Melanie was a lifelong brass band enthusiast. She was a proud member of the Tredegar Junior Band under her father John Childs, and was part of the band alongside her brothers Robert and Nicholas that won the inaugural Butlins Youth Championship in 1974 and again in 1975.

“She recently organised a special reunion of the members of the bands that took place on a memorable evening in Tredegar.

“Melanie also went on to play baritone with the emerging EYMS Band under her brother Robert, whilst her husband Stewart played soprano — sharing many successes together.

“They also enjoyed being members of the Askern Colliery Band for many years and were the proud parents of daughter Victoria, who graduated from the RWCM&D in Cardiff and who went on to play with Black Dyke Band and is now conducting Hatfield Band.

“A stalwart brass band supporter, her joy and pride in the achievements of her close knit extended family, her brothers and sister Sandra, and to lifelong friends at home and abroad made her a highly popular and respected figure — her family roots deep, loving and lasting.

“The thoughts and sympathies are with Stewart, Victoria and all members of the extended family at this time.”

A spokesperson for Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band said: “It is with extreme sadness, heartbreak and shock that the trustees, band members and all at Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band (HACB) process the news of the passing of Melanie (Mel) Kennedy.

“Mel has always been an ardent supporter of HACB. Always willing, helpful and kind, yet at times a critic, blunt and direct, but always honest and most often correct.

“We shall all miss Mel so much. Our hearts and love are sent to Stewart, Vicki and all Mel’s family at this extremely sad time.

“Respectfully the written word cannot convey the heartbreak and sorrow we all feel at this time.”

A spokesperson for City of Hull Band said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Mel Kennedy. Mel was a founding member of the band, initially as a player and then as a hardworking member of the committee over many years.

“Mel was a fantastic advocate of the band and alongside brother Robert, husband Stu and daughter Victoria contributed tirelessly to the Band’s amazing success.

“She was a friend to many in the band and will be greatly missed.

“Our sympathy goes out to all her family and friends.”