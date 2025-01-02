Tributes pour in after death of popular Doncaster music photographer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have poured in for a popular Doncaster music photographer following his shock death.

Mark Loraine, who captured many of the area’s bands and singers on camera and was a regular at Askern Music Festival, passed away shortly before Christmas, an announcement said.

A spokesperson for Askern Music Festival, now renamed Doncaster Music Festival, said: “RIP Mark.

“We are truly devastated to learn that one of our supporters from the very beginning and fantastic photographer Mark Loraine passed away on December 22.

“Mark photographed our very first festival and was still snapping away at our last one in 2023.

"He was a fabulous guy who was a keen supporter of the local music scene in and around Doncaster and Yorkshire.

"Most of all he was a true friend of the festival even carrying out some design work for us in the early days at Askern.

“We send all our love to Mark’s family at this difficult time. Keep snapping.”

Singer Anastasia Walker, former lead singer of Doncaster favourites Bang Bang Romeo shared: “Devastated to hear the news of Mark Loraine.

“Mark was such an important staple in the Doncaster and Sheffield music community, for taking breathtaking shots of accomplished artists and up and comers. Giving bands a chance of “lookin the s***

“I’ll always remember Mark being the one to give Bang Bang Romeo our first “proper” shoot.

"He got the brief bang on, which was a retro, deep and hazy vibe that could have only been plucked from the 70s, and if a photo were to have a smell, it would be an old suede jacket from a vintage shop in Camden.

"He nailed it and I honestly felt beautiful, powerful and “cool” when he sent the final edits. It set the bench mark for BBR shoots to come and honestly gave me such a confidence. I’m happy that I told him this years later, he smiled and was incredibly humble as always.

“Not only was he skilled in his shoots and live shots at shows, he was a loyal, friendly and kind presence in the music scene and beyond. Always supporting, always showing up.

“I’m devastated to hear the news of his passing and want to send his loved ones and family my deepest condolences. Thank you for everything Mark, we will always be grateful. Love and peace.”

Another pal shared: “I'm so sad, you were a lovely man and a great photographer you will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to your family.”

Another tribute read: “Gutted! A fabulous friend, great photographer and will be sadly missed.”

Local musician Shreddy Mercury added: “Very sad to hear the news about Mark Loraine. Lovely bloke and great photographer. Always managed to make me look like I knew what I was doing. He will be sorely missed.”

And a spokesperson for Doncaster arts magazine Doncopolitan said: “So sad to hear about the passing of one of Donny's most well known photographers, Mark Loraine.

“His work featured in many editions of Doncopolitan, right from issue one. He will be dearly missed.

“RIP (Rest In Photography) Mark.”