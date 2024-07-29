Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes are being planned following the death of two former Doncaster Rovers stars.

Glenn Kirkwood, who was 47 and played for the club during the non-league era in the late 90s, died last week, while former captain Brian Makepeace died at the age of 92 in June.

The club has paid tribute to both and said there will a “mark of respect” to both at Rovers’ opening game against Accrington Stanley at the Eco Power Stadium on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute to Kirkwood, a spokesperson said: “All at Rovers and Club Doncaster are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of former player Glenn Kirkwood at the age of 47.

Tributes will be paid to Glenn Kirkwood and Brian Makepeace by Doncaster Rovers.

Born in Chesterfield, forward Glenn arrived at Rovers from Eastwood Town in 1998 following relegation from the Football League and made his debut in the club’s first win in the Conference, against Kidderminster Harriers.

He made 46 appearances in the 1998/99 campaign, scoring ten goals. He featured in both legs of the final as Rovers beat Farnborough Town to lift the Endsleigh Brokers Challenge Trophy.

He made 27 appearances the following season, scoring eight goals including a remarkable four-goal haul in victory over Crook Town in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His overall record for Rovers was 73 appearances and 18 goals.

After departing Belle Vue, he switched to Ilkeston Town and went on to feature for Burton Albion, Hinckley Town and Worksop Town before moving into coaching.

The spokesperson added: “We send our heartfelt condolences to all those close to Glenn at this incredibly sad time.”

Mr Kirkwood had undergone a kidney transplant in 2021 and in an emotional post in February of that year, he wrote on X: “After 14 months on dialysis and 4 years on the waiting list I finally got a kidney transplant last night. Massive thanks to the donor, whoever they may be, my kids can have their dad back!!!! Also to the transplant team at the Sheffield kidney insititute. Amazing people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington-born Mr Makepeace, ranks fifth on Rovers' all-time appearance list, having played 378 times for the club between 1950 and 1961.