Tributes paid to record breaking ex-Doncaster landlord whose pub was named best in Yorkshire
Simon Hicks, who was previously in charge of the Jemmy Hirst at the Rose and Crown in Rawcliffe, collapsed and died while visiting relatives, an obituary said.
Ian Jones, branch chairman of the Doncaster Campaign for Real Ale, paid an emotional tribute to Mr Hicks in the latest edition of Doncaster CAMRA magazine, Donny Drinker, which you can read in full HERE
He said: “Many of you will have met Simon and his late wife Jane, as they were the driving force behind the Jemmy Hirst at the Rose and Crown.
"You may also have seen them at our beer festivals, as they regularly volunteered to help.
"They were responsible for the pub’s resurgence through hard work and determination, they turned a jaded tavern in a real ale backwater into the flagship pub it became.
"With no passing trade to rely on, they set about building a reputation for quality cask ale.
"Despite being so far from the branch’s ‘core’, where most of our members are based, the Jemmy’s reputation soon reached our ears resulting in regular visits.
Whilst Jane and Simon were at the helm the Jemmy Hirst at the Rose and Crown, the pub won the Doncaster District Pub of the Year award a record eleven times, was runner up twice for the regional award and eventually triumphed to become CAMRA’s best pub in Yorkshire as Yorkshire Regional Pub of the Year.
Added Mr Jones: “Eventually retirement beckoned, but rather than sell the pub to the first bidder, they hung on until they found someone who they felt would appreciate the ‘true value’ of the Jemmy Hirst, both as a community pub and as an outlet for real ale.
"Thanks to this selfless act, the pub continues to serve the people of Rawcliffe today.”
“The couple moved to Pickering but unfortunately, retirement didn’t last long before Jane became ill, and eventually Simon was left alone. Not in the best of health since losing Jane, he collapsed whilst visiting relatives and could not be revived.
“Our thoughts and condolences are with Simon’s family at this difficult time.”
