Tributes paid to "mesmerising, talented" Doncaster performer after shock death

Tributes have been paid to a “mesmerising” and “talented” Doncaster actor who worked in television and film following his shock death at the age of 43.

Matthew Hopson, who worked on surreal BBC comedy show Big Field, died at his home in Doncaster on January 16, an obituary announced.

Big Field creator Darren Dutton paid a touching tribute to Matthew, describing his death as “tragic and upsetting.”

Sharing photos and video clips of Matthew, Mr Dutton wrote: “I was very sorry to hear that Matthew Hopson has died.

“Matthew was a student of mine about 20 years ago when I made some fun films with performing arts students.

"He was a very talented performer, particularly at slapstick/visual stuff but I also recall watching him in class improvising a really dark character and it was completely mesmerising.

“We stayed in touch, I was really pleased to know he went on to study film and scriptwriting and he helped out on the last series of Big Field in 2017, looking after props, moving stuff, lots of heavy lifting, putting up the tents etc.

"He was a proper grafter on that show. I have fond memories of him, Adam Marsden and I shopping for some skin coloured bodysuits for the Love Island sketch and figuring out we could buy some Ghostbusters costumes (it was near Halloween) and turn them inside out!

“It's tragic and upsetting that someone so young (I don't think he was even 40?) and so talented could leave us so soon.

“Go well Matt, and look after yourselves everyone.”

Big Field sees a group of comedians use a combination of recycled audio clips from vinyl records, cassette tapes and other TV shows together with props bought off eBay to spoof other shows.

It originally started out as an internet project and gained praise from comedy stars such as Bob Mortimer, Matt Lucas and Peter Serafinowicz.

An obituary said Mr Hopson “passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly” at his home in Doncaster.

Formerly of Bawtry, it described him as “the dearly loved son of Ann and Colin and brother of Amanda.”

The funeral service and cremation will take place at Memoria Crematorium, Barnby Dun, on February 17 at 2pm.