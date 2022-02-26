Curtis Jepson died when his car entered a ditch on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster on February 17 and the opening of his inquest has now been listed at Doncaster Coroner's Court.

Mr Jepson studied at Hall Cross Academy and Doncaster College and worked as a mechanic at ARN Diagnostics on Balby Carr Bank.

His partner Lauren Barker, an embroidery artist, posted on Facebook: "RIP to the best cat dad and incredible partner I could have ever asked for. Curtis you'll forever be the guy who got me into anime music and sriracha sauce.

Curtis crashed his Ford Mustang near the garage where he worked

"After being introduced to each other you very quickly became the most kind and supportive person I've ever met. I loved listening to you talk about cars, wooing your victories in League, and our long talks working out which gadgets you wanted to buy next (I know you secretly loved my spreadsheet method ). I love that you put up with my daily ramblings about my work and Mittens (with plenty of eye rolls thrown at me of course ).

"I'll miss your voice, our morning cuddles, the daft kitchen talks, dreadful innuendos, your dark sense of humour, and your strange obsession with weapons (how can I ever forget the day you came home with a slingshot ). Basically I'll miss everything about you and your gorgeous face.

"I hope you know that your baby girl is being looked after and is loved with all my heart. I promised you that and I'll always keep that promise. You'd be so so proud of her right now.

"Thank you for everything you did for me, you looked after and spoiled me so much! I love you with all my heart."

Mr Jepson's friend Jonathan Collins added: "My heart is absolutely broken. I refuse to believe the fact that you are gone, you have dragged me up off the floor more times than I can count, always there for me whether it be my best times or my worst times, you never judged me (apart from my choice of cars).

"Almost 24 years of pure love and friendship, I honestly couldn’t wish to have anyone better by my side than you! You will forever be with me. You’ve certainly taken a piece of me with you. Thank you for being my forever friend.

"I can’t wait to see you again, I’m so lucky to have spent the best years of my life with you, my love for your parents Marie and Paul will forever remain as strong as my love for you.

"It’s not goodbye, but I will see you later. Thank you to your mum and dad for allowing me to share my memories."

ARN Diagnostics also shared a tribute: "Due to the tragic events of today, with the loss of one of our most treasured mechanics, we will be closed until Monday. Thank you for your understanding.