Tributes paid to "fittest OAP around" after Doncaster cyclist's death at 93

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster cyclist following his death at 93.

An obituary for Stanley Keys, who died on June 1, described him as “a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather” and added: “You may have seen him cycling all over Doncaster well into his late 80s!

"He was the fittest OAP around. Always smiling and laughing and making time to speak to everyone. We miss you more than words can say."

The funeral is at Rotherham Crematorium on July 11 at 1.15pm.

