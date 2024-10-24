Tributes paid to Doncaster hospital chaplain at annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved” former Doncaster hospital chaplain following his death at an awards night he helped organise.

The Reverend Clive Smith, who was 74 and an ex-governor and chaplain at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, died on September 11.

Special tributes were paid to the Rev Smith, also a member of the Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s, at its annual awards night earlier this month.

Trustee and club secretary Philip Knight said: “Our community grants presentation was a great success.

Tributes were paid to Clive Smith at the Rotary Club event.

"It was humbling to hear from our recipients of the great work they do in the community and how our grants made a difference and help support their cause.

"We were able also to remember our fellow Rotarian and friend Clive Smith who sadly passed away recently. He was the driving force behind the grants over many years”

President Dr Ken Sykes (retired) made the presentations assisted by Trust Chairman Mike McChrystal and Mr Knight.

He added: “Our scheme is made possible by our fundraising efforts including the Doncaster Classic Car and Bike Show in July and the Santa Sleigh in December and our contributors.

"These grants help numerous organisations and groups concerned with the sporting opportunities to children and young people, charities and groups supporting people with disabilities, organisations supporting people with mental health or emotional issues, environment projects, health and wellbeing and many other vulnerable people.”

Mr Knight added “Clive was a dear friend and fellow Rotarian and for many years was a driving force in our annual community grants scheme liaising with numerous organisations within the city who count him as a close friend and support.”

“The presentation evening was planned by Clive on behalf of the club and is designed to acknowledge and recognise publicly community charitable enterprises and we decided with the blessing of Clive’s family to proceed as planned.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our much-loved governors, and former Chaplain, Clive Smith has passed away.

“Clive was a valued member of the Council of Governors who dedicated the latter part of his life to giving a voice to, and advocating for, the communities of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.

"His work as chaplain and governor was a testament to his boundless compassion and tireless efforts to enhance the lives of those around him.

"Beyond his professional achievements, Clive was a person of immense character and kindness whose warmth and generosity touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

"Clive’s family, friends and loved ones are in our thoughts and we send our deepest condolences to them at this sad time.”

An obituary for the Rev Smith, of Edenthorpe, described him as a “beloved husband to Alison, much loved father to Jon, Tim and Chris and doting grandad. “Clive will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

