Tributes paid to Doncaster dad of two and Next worker after death

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster dad of two who was employed at the city’s Next warehouse, following his shock death.

Andre Roberts, who was employed at the city’s distribution depot in Armthorpe, was found dead at his home in Barnsley last week, friends have said.

Mr Roberts, 53, is understood to have been found dead at his home in the Lundwood area.

South Yorkshire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and that no further details would be released.

One said: “This is so sad to read. Sending condolences to his loved ones.”

Another posted: “A top guy has lost his life, and there’s a whole family grieving - let’s just remember Andre for the funny guy he always was.”

Another friend shared: “So sad - Andre was lovely bloke thoughts are with the family at and his son at awful time.”

“Rest in peace Andre, thoughts are with his family,” shared another.

And another shared: “I grew up around this man and looked upto him a lot during my late childhood. Terrible what has happened and a very sad loss of a clever, funny and top class bloke. Saw him not long ago and was really happy to have seen him.”

“Hope you are at peace now Andre, thank you for the memories, thank you for the laughs, will never forget you,” shared another.

It is understood that the City of Doncaster Coroner has been informed and that an inquest will now be opened into his death.