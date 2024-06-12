Tributes paid to Doncaster bell-ringer who rang bells for more than 70 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a church bell-ringer who rang bells for more than 70 years following his death at the age of 93.

Cyril Toyne was a bell-ringer at several churches across Doncaster, first learning the “ropes” when he was just 12 years old.

Mr Toyne went on to become a member of the Doncaster and District Society of Change Ringers, serving as chairman and ringing master over the years – before eventually retiring from bell-ringing in 2017.

In tribute, Helen Elizabeth Nichols, said Mr Toyne, who was from Sprotbrough and died on June 9, was” a wonderful man who was highly respected, kind, caring and a pleasure to be with.”

Born on May 7 1931, at the age of ten, the young Cyril, then of Balby, joined the choir at St George’s parish church in Doncaster.

When he reached 12-13 years, his voice started to break and was ‘sent upstairs’ to learn to ring the parish church bells.

On April 28 1945, a young Cyril become a member of the Doncaster and District Society of Change Ringers, a loyal member standing as chairman and ringing master over the years.

He became an honorary life member of the society and from 2017 decided it was time to hang up his bell rope and take a well deserved rest.

Said Mrs Nichols: “Cyril still took an interest in the society and loved to look at photos and videos of the progress of its towers and members.

“Cyril had a long ringing career from a very young age, remaining at Doncaster until 1963 when the bells at Sprotbrough were recast into eight bells from the old lumpy six. Cyril decided it was time for a change and joined the new team at St Mary’s Sprotbrough under the leadership of Ernest Short.

“Cyril was later to take on the tower captain’s roll after Ernest passed away.

"He always dressed in shirt and tie for ringing stayed at Sprotbrough until 7 May 2017 - his 86th birthday - treasuring many happy memories of teaching a band of ringers of all ages which included a great handbell team who performed tunes on request.

“Cyril joined the Yorkshire Association in 1946 ringing ten peals but his greatest love was quarter peals and his favourite methods were Double Norwich and Single Oxford Bob Triples.

"He never rang surprise methods – he was quite happy with what he had achieved and loved his ringing wherever he went.

"Cyril was always grateful to be lucky enough to ring on the fabulous bells at Hatfield, one of his favourite sets of bells.

“He enjoyed the Yorkshire Life members’ events with groups of octogenarians - including Cyril – ringing together.

Cyril was married to wife Jean in July 1955 and they would have soon celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Together they had a son David.

Added Mrs Nichols: “Jean supported Cyril at meetings at many churches and was often seen with other ringing wives providing delicious ringers’ teas. Jean made the most wonderful cakes!”

In 2015, members of the Yorkshire Association rang a peal of Toyne Delight Major to celebrate Cyril and Jean’s Diamond wedding anniversary.

In 2012, Cyril was the first recipient of the David Nichols award for dedication and lifelong services to ringing.

She added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jean, David and their family after the loss of a wonderful man who was highly respected, kind, caring and a pleasure to be with having ringing friends wherever he went.”