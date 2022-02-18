Tributes paid as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 102
Tributes have been paid following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents at the age of 102.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:06 pm
Thomas Troop, known as Tom, passed away at Elm Park Care Home on January 25.
An obituary described him as a beloved husband, father, grandad and great grandad.
It added: “Tom will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”
The funeral service will take place at St Mary Magdalene Church, Campsall on February 25 at 11am followed by burial in Campsall Cemetery at noon.