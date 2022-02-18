Thomas Troop has died at the age of 102.

Thomas Troop, known as Tom, passed away at Elm Park Care Home on January 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An obituary described him as a beloved husband, father, grandad and great grandad.

It added: “Tom will be sadly missed by his family and friends.”