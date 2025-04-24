Tributes paid after death of "remarkable" former Doncaster teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a “remarkable” former Doncaster teacher who “touched many lives.”

Shirley Parry, a former teacher at Bentley High Street School and latterly Ridgewood School, passed away peacefully on 11 at the age of 88, an obituary said.

It added: “Shirley was a beloved num of Steven and mother-in-law of Nicola, much loved nanna of Hannah and Rebecca and dearest friend of Roger.

"A remarkable lady who touched many lives and will be very sadly missed.”

The funeral service will take place on Friday 2 May at Memoria Crematorium, Barnby Dun at noon.

Shirley's family politely request that those attending do not wear predominantly black or green colours.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to make a donation in Shirley's memory, there will be a collection box available at the crematorium for the work of both The Salvation Army and Macmillan Cancer Support. Alternatively, donations may be sent directly to funeral director W. E Pinder & Son Ltd.