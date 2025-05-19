Tributes paid after death of police worker who created Doncaster Pride

By Darren Burke
Published 19th May 2025, 09:38 BST
Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster police worker who helped create the city’s Pride festival, following her death at the age of 62.

Rennie Brown, a civilan worker for South Yorkshire Police, helped set up and organise the very first Pride event in South Yorkshire, the carnival celebrating the region’s LGBTQ+ community first taking place in Doncaster Market Place in 2007.

Since then, the festival has gone from strength to strength, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “We are saddened to hear the news that one of our own, Rennie Brown, has passed away.

Rennie Brown, pictured front right with shoulder bag, brought Pride to Doncaster.placeholder image
Rennie Brown, pictured front right with shoulder bag, brought Pride to Doncaster.

“Rennie was one of our ‘founders’ and part of the original Doncaster Pride team in 2007.

"As the person who brought Pride to Doncaster, we thank her and honour her. Rennie’s memory will live on in Doncaster Pride

“Our thoughts are with Rennie’s friends and family, may she rest in peace.”

The first South Yorkshire based Pride took place on August 19, 2007 with a budget of just £1500 and a very small stage.

Recalling the event, a Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “There had been some doubts, was Doncaster “ready” for a pride event?

"What would happen? Would people turn up?

"Well in drizzly rain a crowd of around 1,500 people came. It was a great day, a sense of doing “something” had begun.”

Rennie was also staff LGBT co-ordinator for South Yorkshire Police for many years and was also heavily involved in the Gay Police Association, raising the profile and support for gay and lesbian officers and workers.

