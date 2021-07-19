Father Liam Smith has died.

Father Liam Smith was parish priest at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in Armthorpe Road and died at his home in Doncaster on July 1.

An obituary said Fr Smith, who hailed from Cork in Ireland, died peacefully in the presence of his dear, loyal friend and carer Carole and niece Elaine.

It added: “Fr Liam, late of Castle Street, Dunmanway, predeceased by his parents William and Ellen Smith, his sister Peggy, brothers Henry & Declan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by Carole, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Mourned by his Bishop Ralph Heskett, his fellow clergy and parishioners of Wheatley Hills.”

He will be received into St Peter in Chains, Chequer Road at 4pm on July 26, followed by Mass.

The Requiem Mass will take place on 27 July at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.00 pm.