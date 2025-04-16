Tributes paid after death of "hugely valued" former Doncaster Knights player

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a former Doncaster rugby union player who was described as “a hugely valued member of the Doncaster Knights community.”

Noel Senior played for the club in the 1960s and 1970s and also worked in coaching junior players – and was also a committed volunteer with the Armthorpe Road based club for a number of years.

He was also a familiar face to generations of Doncaster school pupils, working as a teacher for more than three decades.

A club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Doncaster Knights is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Noel Senior.

Noel Senior (centre) was part of the Doncaster Rugby Union Club set up for many years. (Photo: Doncaster Knights).

“Noel was a hugely valued member of the Doncaster Knights community who played for the club in the 1960’s and 1970’s, as well as working with the mini and junior section.

"He was also a committed member of the ‘Knight shift’, a fantastic group of volunteers that support the club, As well as becoming a member of the ‘Chain Gang’ in 2002.

“Growing up, Neil went to Mexborough Grammar School, where he was first introduced to rugby.

"As a boy, he took part in scouting and became a Queen’s Scout, attending the World Scouting Jamboree before leaving school to complete his National Service, where he served in the Royal Artillery.

"Whilst in the Royal Artillery he continued to play rugby but also boxed and competed in athletics.

“He then studied to become a teacher which became his life’s vocation.

"He taught for 34 years at what was first Percy Jackson Grammar School and then amalgamated to become Adwick School.

"Most notably, Noel was a family man and aside from being married to Sheila and having two sons he leaves four grandchildren and one great grandchild who were all the apple of his eye.

“The club sends their deepest condolences to all his family and friends at this sad time, he will be massively missed here at Doncaster Knights.”

Details of Noel’s funeral have been released.

The service will take place from 12.30pm on Wednesday April 30 at St Peters Church, Barnburgh (between High Melton and Goldthorpe).

All are welcome to attend the service.