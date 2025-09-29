Tributes paid after death of "hugely respected" Doncaster police officer

Tributes have been paid to a “hugely respected” Doncaster police officer following his death after suffering a medical episode while off duty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Mark Hallam, who had been with South Yorkshire Police for almost a decade, passed away last week, South Yorkshire Police Federation announced.

A spokesperson said: “Mark died last week following a medical episode whilst off duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Tributes have been paid following the death of DS Mark Hallam.

Mark joined South Yorkshire Police in 2017 and was posted to Barnsley CID.

He spent much of his time working in Barnsley, where he was also a Wellbeing Champion and a Federation Rep, a spokesperson said.

Steve Kent, Chair of SYP Federation, said: “We are all so deeply saddened by this devastating news. Mark was clearly someone so very invested in the wellbeing of his staff and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was only just starting out on his journey as a Fed Rep, a role he took on because he simply wanted to help his colleagues further than he already did.

"All of our best wishes to Mark's family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. Rest in Peace Mark."

Barnsley District Commander, Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless, said: “It will take a long time for Barnsley and the force to come to terms with the awful news.

"Mark was a hugely respected colleague and friend to everyone here in Barnsley. His calm and friendly demeanour and his supportive approach made him a great Sergeant, an excellent investigator and an even better friend to so many of his colleagues. "I'm sure they will join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to Mark's family, friends and loved ones. We will all remember him with affection and admiration."