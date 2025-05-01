Tributes paid after death of former Doncaster rugby star who cherished game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a stalwart of the Doncaster rugby scene following his death.

Former Doncaster Rugby League Club player Reg Darton, who also played for Bentley ARLFC during his career, has passed away following a battle with illness.

In a touching family tribute, grand-daughter Sarah Roe posted: "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our grandad, Reg Darton, who proudly wore the Doncaster Rugby League jersey in the early 60s.

"Rugby league was more than just a game to him - it was a way of life.

Tributes have been paid to former Doncaster rugby star Reg Darton.

"His stories and passion for the game shaped not only his life but ours too.

"Some of our fondest memories were made at Belle Vue, shouting from the stands and soaking up the atmosphere he cherished - followed, of course, by the pub after the final whistle.

"His love for the game is a family tradition, one that continues though his great grandsons who are following in his footsteps and playing for Bentley ARLFC.

"To see them take to the field, just as he did, was one of his proudest joys. He may no longer be with us on the sidelines but his spirit will live on in every tackle, try and shared laugh about the game he loved so much.

“Thank you Grandad for passing down a legacy. Forever part of the Doncaster Rugby League family.”

A spokesperson for Bentley ARLFC said: “It is with sadness that we say goodbye to a former Bentley ARLFC player and coach Reg Darton who has passed away.

"Reg played for and coached other Rugby League sides in the area but maintained his ties with our club by watching the next generation come through. His two great grandchildren play and train with the club and Reg loved watching them.

"Rest in Peace Reg and our thoughts go out to your family at this sad time.”

A friend wrote: “Rest in peace – a top chap who always voiced his opinion. I had the pleasure of knowing him for a good number of years.”

Another shared: “RIP Reg , played under him as a manager, great guy.”

