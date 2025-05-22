Tributes paid after death of former director of major Doncaster company
Robert McLennan, a former director at Bentley-based food chain Prosper De Mulder, passed away peacefully earlier this month at the age of 77, an obituary said.
Mr McLennan of Bessacarr died on May 12 and was described as the “much loved husband of the late Marjorie, dear father of Iain and Sarah and a devoted grandfather of Isabella, Lucia, Phoebe, and Ronnie.” The funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 30 May 2025 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 3pm.
Prosper De Mulder, commonly known as PDM Group, was formed in 1926 with its headquarters in Ings Road, Bentley.
It was acquired by the German-based SARIA Group and the name was changed to SARIA in 2014.
The company now employs more than 1,000 staff at 23 sites across the United Kingdom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.