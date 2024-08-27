Tributes paid after death of Doncaster teacher who set up village's first playgroup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a former Doncaster teacher and who helped set up a village’s first ever playgroup.

Doreen Hall, who has died at the age of 92, taught at both Rowena Academy in Conisbrough and Hill Top Primary School in Edlington during her career.

An obituary said: “We are sad to announce the death of Doreen who passed away at her Essex home on 3 July 2024.

"Doreen was born in 1932 to Jack and Bessie Goddard, and lived in Tickhill Street, Denaby as a child, attending Rossington Street and Conisbrough secondary schools.

"She taught the piano and when she later lived in Tickhill, set up the village's first playgroup.

"During her long career in nursery and infant education she taught at Rowena and Hill Top, before settling in Essex.

"Doreen was the adored wife of Bernard, loving mother to Jonathan and Sarah, and doting grandma to Jess, Sam, James and Jay.

"We will miss her every day.”