Tributes paid after death of Doncaster music star dubbed an "all round top guy"

Tributes have been paid following the death of an acclaimed Doncaster musician following his death, with one descriribing him as “an all-round top, top guy.”

Guitarist and musician Tony Rich was a stalwart of the city’s live music scene and was a familar face in Mexborough where he regularly performed.

A spokesperson for the Imperial Music Venue, where Tony was a regular said: “Rest in peace to our good friend Tony Rich.

"Our cable fixer, guitar menderer, regular jam nighter and music fanatic.

“A great person, great musician and all round top, top guy.

"You will be sadly missed by everyone here at the Imperial.

“Our thoughts are with Tony’s family at this time.”

A spokeperson for The Boy and Barrel pub, where Tony also performed said: “In loving memory of our wonderful friend Tony Rich – thanks for the wonderful memories.

"In our hearts always,love from the Boy and Barrel family. Fly with the angels.”