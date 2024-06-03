Tributes paid after death of Doncaster "Lady of Song" at age of 87

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:27 BST
Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster woman dubbed ‘The Lady of Song’ following her death.

Maureen Wheatley, 87, who was also known as Marlene Clare, "The Lady of Song,” died on May 6, an obituary said.

It described her as “mum to Richard and Michelle and momma to her granddaughter Phao May, adding: “Sleep tight now darling. Sweet dreams. Keep on shining as the brightest staryou always have been.”Maureen's family honoured her wishes by celebrating her “eventful and colourful” life privately.

