Tributes paid after death of Doncaster brewer who served up beers at city pub
James Butcher, known as Jimmy, was formerly the head brewer at The Hallcross on Hall Gate, where Stocks’ Brewery was based.
Ales were created on the site and then served up to eager drinkers at the pub which continues to the present day.
Mr Butcher “passed away peacefully” at St. John's Hospice in Balby on October 16, aged 71, an obituary said. It described him as: “The loving husband of Ann, wonderful brother of Mandy and Angie, Ann's daughter Angela, cherished grandad and great-grandad. “Jimmy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6 November at 1:00pm at Memoria Crematorium, Barnby Dun.
The Hallcross opened in a former Cooplands store in 1981, serving up three beers Stocks Best, Stocks Select and Stock’s Old Horizontal.
