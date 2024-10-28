Tributes paid after death of Doncaster brewer who served up beers at city pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Doncaster brewer who served up beers made on the premises at an adjoining city centre pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Butcher, known as Jimmy, was formerly the head brewer at The Hallcross on Hall Gate, where Stocks’ Brewery was based.

Ales were created on the site and then served up to eager drinkers at the pub which continues to the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Butcher “passed away peacefully” at St. John's Hospice in Balby on October 16, aged 71, an obituary said. It described him as: “The loving husband of Ann, wonderful brother of Mandy and Angie, Ann's daughter Angela, cherished grandad and great-grandad. “Jimmy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Stocks' Brewery beers were brewed and served at The Hall Cross.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6 November at 1:00pm at Memoria Crematorium, Barnby Dun.

The Hallcross opened in a former Cooplands store in 1981, serving up three beers Stocks Best, Stocks Select and Stock’s Old Horizontal.