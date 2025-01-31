Tributes paid after death of "beloved" former Doncaster teacher

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tributes have been paid following the death of a “beloved” former Doncaster teacher.

John Matthews, who died on January 10 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary at the age of 95, was a former teacher at Stainforth Middle School, an obituary said.

It described him as a “beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather” and added: “He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 6 February at Memoria Doncaster Crematorium, Barnby Dun at 3pm.

Related topics:John MatthewsDoncasterDoncaster Royal Infirmary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice