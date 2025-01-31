Tributes paid after death of "beloved" former Doncaster teacher
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tributes have been paid following the death of a “beloved” former Doncaster teacher.
John Matthews, who died on January 10 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary at the age of 95, was a former teacher at Stainforth Middle School, an obituary said.
It described him as a “beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather” and added: “He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 6 February at Memoria Doncaster Crematorium, Barnby Dun at 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.