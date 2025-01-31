Tributes paid after death of "beloved" former Doncaster teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid following the death of a “beloved” former Doncaster teacher.

John Matthews, who died on January 10 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary at the age of 95, was a former teacher at Stainforth Middle School, an obituary said.

It described him as a “beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather” and added: “He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday 6 February at Memoria Doncaster Crematorium, Barnby Dun at 3pm.