Tributes paid after couple die 11 days apart in Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The pair died 11 days apart in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Frank and Doris Bowers were aged 96 and 92 respectively, an obituary for the pair said.

The moving notice simply said: “Passed away within 11 days of each other in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Frank was aged 96 and Doris was 92.”

Frank was born on April 22 in 1925 and Doris was born on October 7 in 1929, it said.

The obituary added: “Frank was a loving father of Richard, Paul, Elaine, Tracey and Ian, loving grandfather of Megan and great grandfather of Alice.

"Doris was a loving mother of Kevin, Melvin and Ian, loving grandma of Megan and great grandma of Alice.”

The funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, although no date for the service has been given.