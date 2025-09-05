Tributes for "caring and capable" Doncaster teacher following death after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a “caring and capable” Doncaster teacher who sent “thousands of men and women on a better path” following his death from cancer at the age of 73.

Dr Ian Hotchkiss, who lived in Westwoodside, died on August 19, an obituary said.

It said: “Born in the Isle of Man on September 11 1951, he lived in Westwoodside from 1980, known to many as a capable teacher and a stalwart and caring man.

"His many accomplishments include a PhD in fluorine chemistry and a long career in teaching, beginning when he was invited to help build Saudi Arabia's first university, King Faisal University, and then continuing at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School and then Leeds Grammar School.

"His expertise earned him the roles of Head of Chemistry, Head of Science, AQA Chief Examiner for Chemistry A-Levels, Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and Deputy Headmaster.

"He will be remembered as a caring father, a superb chemist, a man of robust morals, wide travels, great humour, and tremendous courage.

"Not a day went by that he did not work for the benefit of others, especially his loving wife Jacqueline Hotchkiss for whom he cared throughout her long illness until her death in May 2024.

"Thousands of men and women were set onto a better path having passed through his classroom, or mentored by him.”

Ian is survived by his two sons Jeffrey, 45, and David, 43.

He will be greatly missed, the obituary added.

Ian's life will be celebrated with a short funeral at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe, on September 15 2025 at 10am.