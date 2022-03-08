Tributes following death of popular former Doncaster school deputy headteacher

Barbara Plumb, who was formerly deputy head at Bentley High Street Middle School passed away peacefully on February 25 with her family by her side.

One former pupil wrote: “God bless you Miss Plumb RIP - you were my maths teacher for only two years but even though it was brief I always remember you as a kind lovely teacher and when we visited you in late life at the home it was so good to know you remembered me 50 years later.”